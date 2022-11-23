Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center

The Dec. 5 event is free but you must reserve a ticket to attend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Actress and bestselling author Jennette McCurdy is set to speak in Fayetteville this December.

The moderated Q & A is part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lectures Committee's series. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

Ticket reservations for students, faculty and staff that have a current uark.edu email address will be available starting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The remaining tickets will be made available for the public at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Click here for ticket availability.

McCurdy is known for acting in both TV and film, but most recently released her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, where she used candor and dark humor to dive into her struggles as a former child actor.

A livestream will be available of the event and will be hosted on the UA Productions YouTube channel. There will also be a recording available for students, faculty and staff at the U of A at video.uark.edu for 30 days post-lecture.