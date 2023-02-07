Fort Smith joins 6,000 conventions worldwide as it hosts Jehovah's Witness Global Convention

The convention is one of the largest convention organizations in the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a three-year pandemic pause, the Jehovah's Witness Convention chose Fort Smith to host its global three-day event.

The 2023 "Exercise Patience"! convention is one of the largest conventions organizations in the world. The event took place on Friday, June 30 and ended on Sunday.

Six convention sessions explored the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through scriptural examples.

A local spokesman, Rick Donckers shed a little light on the three-day event.

"Our program, Exercising Patience. It's a challenge for us in life today to keep patients whether it's with ourselves, our friends, our family. So this convention is just a three-day program that focuses on how we can exercise patience," said Donckers.

Around 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 series.

More than 700 conventions will be held in 144 cities in the U.S. There will be another convention in Fort Smith next weekend held in Spanish.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device