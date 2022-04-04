Jazz prodigy Joey Alexander coming to the Walton Arts Center

The Joey Alexander Trio is performing at the Walton Arts Center on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $10.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 17-year-old jazz musician Joey Alexander is making a stop at the Walton Arts Center this week.

The Joey Alexander Trio will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, as part of the Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series. Tickets are on sale for $10.

Alexander's original pieces incorporate influences from gospel, Latin and other styles of music.

He is the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category and several other accomplishments.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., by calling (479) 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

All guests are required to wear a face mask while inside the Walton Arts Center.

