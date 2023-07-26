It's official: Lana Del Rey is coming to Rogers

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 28.

ROGERS, Ark. — After days of confusion in the wake of cryptic Instagram posts from singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, it's official: She will have a show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Del Rey is coming to the AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the venue announced on Wednesday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 28. The AMP says ticket prices will be available whenever you purchase them, which you can here whenever they become available.

"Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada," the AMP said in its announcement.

Del Rey posted two photos on Instagram with captions hinting at shows in Arkansas a few days ago, saying "Look out for our show in ROGERS near Little Rock... Tickets on sale soon".

Despite the minor geographical oversight (Rogers is a little over a three hour drive from Little Rock) but, to her credit, it's all relative.

Reserved parking

This season, new to the Walmart AMP is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

AMP digital tickets

The AMP is going digital. The Rogers-based concert venue says the move is designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

According to the AMP, digital tickets are secure, paperless and accessible on a smartphone. Customers will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

Buying tickets

Tickets to the Lana Del Rey concert at the AMP can be bought at www.amptickets.com, by calling (479) 443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.

