Incubus, Sublime with Rome coming to the Walmart AMP this summer

ROGERS, Ark. — Multi-Platinum rock band Incubus is set to light up the stage at the Walmart AMP this summer.

Alongside Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls, Incubus will be playing at the AMP on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 and range in price from $29.50 to $99.50.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. at 10 a.m, with pricing ranging from $30 to $59.50 plus fees. The AMP Box Office sales open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office opens 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Incubus is known for chart-topping hits like Drive, Stellar and Wish You Were Here.

Sublime with Rome was formed in 2010 by lead singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo. The band still plays past fan favorites Wrong Way, Santeria, Badfish and What I Got.

