Holidaze returns with two locations in Fayetteville

Along with the Walton Arts Center Holidaze event, Block Avenue will be the location for the new holiday-themed 21 and up popup event.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The holidays in Fayetteville will be twice as nice this year with the expansion of Holidaze to two locations, one at the Walton Arts Center and the other on Block Avenue.

“We love the fact that a pop-up changes location each time, but also have a crush on the space and staff of Walton Arts Center," said Hannah Withers, Holidaze Co-Creator. We’re excited to see how much cheer and festivity we can host with two locations."

Holidaze creators Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine’s Tap Room are partnering with Richard Gathright and Cjay Crespo to create a new 21 and up holiday-themed popup at 101 N. Block Avenue in the former Ozark Cleaners. Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room, Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden will host an indoor/outdoor Holidaze event for all ages.

“It’s great to return to Walton Arts Center, but we are also excited to pop up in a brand-new location, on a street that is very dear to us," Withers said." We’ve got programming, refreshments, and playlists for everyone on Santa’s list this year: whether they’ve been naughty or nice.”

Popular returning elements from Holidaze will be back at Walton Arts Center including the domes, fire-pits, Letters to Santa and the annual Nog-Off.

A new addition to this year's Holidaze at the Walton Arts Center is the night for photos with Santa and Elf’s Workshops where children can make and take crafts. The Holidaze on Block Avenue events will include a burlesque show and live music, with dates, times and details for all events available soon.

Both Holidaze locations will open on Friday, Nov. 19, featuring different cocktail menus, open seating, and offer to-go drinks in accordance with Fayetteville’s Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Holidaze at the Walton Arts Center will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 23, only closing on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving Day. The Holidaze on Block will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. through New Year’s Eve.

For both Holidaze locations, parties of 15 or more should email the Holidaze popup or email the Walton Arts Center for booking information.