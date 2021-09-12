Holidaze celebrations continue after 7th annual Nog-Off Competition

Even though the Nog-Off has passed, Holidaze is continuing to spread the festive spirit with holiday celebrations planned for the rest of December.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Holidaze is continuing to spread holiday cheer with festive celebrations at the Walton Arts Center benefiting northwest Arkansas nonprofits and community organizations.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the 7th Annual Holidaze Nog Off holiday tradition returned to Fayetteville raising money for a local nonprofit. Pinpoint, Maxine’s, Vault, Fox Trail Distillery and Brewski’s, Cheers, Infusion and Holidaze competed for the title of 2021 Nog Off Champion at Walton Arts Center.

The 2021 Nog Off Champion Jeff Tonti, a bartender at Cheers, won the competition with the “Let’s Call Those Nogs” creation. A total of 167 flights of nog were sold, and $1,219.91 in proceeds were raised for the Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance.

Holidaze at Walton Arts Center is open for all ages every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 23. Private snow globes and a heated tent are also available for rent.

Holidaze offers kids festive activities including coloring sheets, private snow globes, adult and kid-friendly specialty drinks and snacks. Kids of all ages can also write and drop off their letters to Santa to be dropped off at the North Pole.

Upcoming Holidaze events taking place at the Walton Arts Center include:

On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m., the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will perform the 1982 Academy Award®-nominated film The Snowman followed by SoNA performing other holiday favorites. Holidaze’s special hours will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for this performance.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $5 at the door. DanceNHance is providing a photo booth that will print photo strips and send a digital copy to parents while the kids get to walk away with a holiday cookie. Santa photos will be set up outside, weather permitting.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, The Polar Express will be screened at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. For this event, Holidaze’s special hours will be 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for both films are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling (479) 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or clicking here.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the Walton Arts Center for these events.

For more information or reservations for Holidaze events at the Walton Arts Center, click here. Proceeds support the Walton Arts Center’s education programming.