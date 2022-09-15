Hispanic Heritage Month | Events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, local cities and institutions are hosting events to highlight the Hispanic culture present in the community.

ARKANSAS, USA — As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we want to highlight some neat things happening here in the community.

In Northwest Arkansas there are quite a few events throughout the month but some of the big ones are on Saturday, Sept. 17:

On Sept. 26th the City of Fayetteville will hold a festival downtown.

In the River Valley, there is health screening and university- related events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month:

Baptist Health’s La Clinica del Pueblo will hold free health screenings on Friday, Sept 16.

University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) is honoring the month with Hispanic food, speakers, dance classes and more all month long.

A full list of events happening at UAFS this month can be found here.

Rebeca Soto with the Hispanic Women of Arkansas organization said it means a lot to her to see the area she grew up in acknowledging this month and her culture. Her hope is people embrace her and others and learn about Hispanic culture.

“We are more than just bilingual individuals that have delicious food. We are humans and we are willing to embrace each other and learn from each other.” said Soto.

To read more about Hispanic Heritage Month and ways the country is celebrating Hispanic culture, visit the National Hispanic American Heritage website here.

