Help Portrait movement to provide portraits to 2022 seniors

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas (PSNWA) is teaming up with the National Help Portrait movement to provide senior portraits to students.
The event will be this Saturday, April 30, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with setup starting at 9 a.m. for PSNWA members and guest volunteers.
The schedule will go as follows:
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: Photographers instruction
- 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Portrait appointments
- 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Teardown/clean up
Each Spring, photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists assist students unable to afford a professional senior session to receive free portraits with a photographic portfolio printed by Bedford Camera and Video.
Help Portrait NWA is a movement of photographers, hairstylists, and makeup artists using their time, tools, and expertise to give back to those in need.
For more information, click here. To sign up to be a volunteer, click here.
