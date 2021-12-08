Headliners for 2022 Peacemaker Festival announced

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officials have announced which artists will be headlining the 2022 Peacemaker Festival.
Headliners include Zach Bryan Music and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with direct support from Charley Crockett and The Steel Woods.
Tickets go on sale online Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and range from $59 to $249.
The music festival will be held at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Fort Smith on July 29 and 30.
The Peacemaker Festival is a non-profit organization and provides a portion of proceeds directly back to the community through local charities.
