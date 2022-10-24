Halloween 2022 | Events happening in NWA and the River Valley

From haunted houses to trunk or treats, there are plenty of local events for the entire family to enjoy this Halloween season.

ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!

According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.

Here's a list of some events happening in our area:

Northwest Arkansas

River Valley

Trunk or Treat at Baptist Health in Fort Smith: Oct. 27, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Ozark Hauntings Lake Tours by Lake Fort Smith State Park in Mountainburg: Oct. 28 - Oct. 30. 7 - 8 p.m.

Harley Davidson’s Tank-r-Treat in Fort Smith: Oct. 29,11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Halloween on Main Zombie Crawl & Costume Parade in Van Buren - Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

