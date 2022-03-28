Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless returning to Walmart AMP

The concert is set for Aug. 10 and tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — Grammy-winning band, Halestorm, is bringing its 2022 tour with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar to the Walmart AMP this August.

The rock bands are making a stop in Rogers on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $35-$79.50 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

Halestorm opened for Godsmack at the Walmart AMP in 2019.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.