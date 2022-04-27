Gulley Park Summer Concert Series returning to Fayetteville

The family-friendly weekly concerts will start on June 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A summertime staple in Northwest Arkansas is returning for its 26th year! The Gulley Park Summer Concert Series returns in June, bringing back the long-standing tradition of free live outdoor music and food.

The music is family-friendly and furry friends are also welcome at the event.

The Gulley Park Summer Concert Series includes six shows in all. Concerts are held weekly on Thursday evenings starting on June 9 from 7-9 p.m. and take place at the Gulley Park Gazebo.

Concert schedule: