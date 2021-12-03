Green Day to perform for vaccinated-only crowd in Tulsa Tuesday

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant in the Sooner state and the event is indoors, proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

TULSA, Okla. — In a surprise announcement Monday (July 19), punk rock band turned mainstream rockers Green Day will perform for a vaccinated-only crowd at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday (July 20).

The show sold out quickly, with tickets going on sale at 10:00 a.m.

The band calls it a warm-up show ahead of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer that starts Saturday in Dallas.

Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant in the Sooner state and the event is indoors, proof of vaccination will be required for entry. According to a press release for the event, the date of the last injection for concert-goers will have to be no later than July 6.

It's going DOWN in Tulsa tomorrow night 🎶🎸 We’re doing a surprise warm up show at Cain's Ballroom!! Tickets on sale now https://t.co/SLgXFtKog5 pic.twitter.com/3gHgbFzGxF — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 19, 2021

Vaccinated-only events could be a trend in the future if the battle to get shots into arms continues, especially in rural areas across the south.

Currently, only 39.5% of Oklahoma's entire population has been fully immunized against the virus, according to data from the CDC. Health officials in Oklahoma have been pleading with the public to get vaccinated within areas that have experienced hesitancy.