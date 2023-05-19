Rainy weather postpones Bentonville High School graduation ceremony, new date announced

The school announced that the graduation for its senior class has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The commencement ceremony for seniors at Bentonville High School (BHS) has been rescheduled due to rainy weather forecasted for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

BHS Communications Director Leslie Wright says the graduation ceremony will now take place on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

Seniors were initially set to graduate on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m., according to the BHS event calendar. However, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, with some severe threats (wind and hail) in the forecast.

A secondary threat of an isolated tornado does exist for Friday afternoon but the threat is low.

A full weather forecast for Friday, May 19 can be found here.

