Activist Gloria Steinem speaking at University of Arkansas

At 87-years-old, Steinem continues to advocate for social equality.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Well-known writer, journalist, political activist and feminist, Gloria Steinem will speak at the University of Arkansas Wednesday, Nov. 10.

She will be taking part in a moderated Q&A session as part of the Distinguished Lectures Committee's series.

The conversation will take place in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Face coverings will be required while inside the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.

Steinem gained national recognition for her role in the women's liberation movement. She co-founded the Women's Action Alliance and the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971, Ms. magazine and the Ms. Foundation for Women in 1972, Voters for Choice in 1979, and the Women's Media Center in 2004. Steinem has also earned numerous awards and is a bestselling author.