Free admission for 30th annual Riverfront Blues Festival

The lineup includes Oreo Blue, Buddy Shute & The Motivators, Brick Fields Blues Therapy, Prince Albert, Pat Moss Band, and the Mark Albertson Trio.

Blues will return to the Riverfront Park this June, and tickets are free!

The 30th annual Riverfront Blues Festival will take place on June 18 and 19, 2021, at Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park in Fort Smith.

This year, there will be no admission charges.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited and confined to the amphitheater portion of the Riverfront Park.