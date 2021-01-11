Fozzy set to perform in Fort Smith in 2022

The band, led by professional wrestler Chris Jericho, will perform at TempleLive Sunday, May 15, 2022.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Rockers Fozzy will be bringing their Save The World tour to Fort Smith, Ark., in 2022.

Tickets for the concert are already and sale and range from $25 to $39.

Fozzy was formed in 1999 by lead singer Chris Jericho, lead guitarist Rich Ward and drummer Frank Fontsere. The band has released seven studio albums and one live album.

The band has seen great success off the back of their seventh studio album Judas and lead singer Jericho's involvement in the fast-rising professional wrestling organization All Elite Wrestling (AEW).