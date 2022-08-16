Fort Smith salon hosting back-to-school braid event

House of Braids LLC is inviting parents to bring their kids to its Back to school Braid Extravaganza on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With Fort Smith Schools starting back up next week, a local salon is hosting a two-day braiding event with discounts for children to get their hair done.

House of Braids LLC is hosting its first Back to School Braid Extravaganza on Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20.

Owner and operator Tanisha Tucker is welcoming parents to bring their children from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. to get their hair done at a discounted rate. Parents are asked to bring extra braiding hair for the kids.

The salon is located at 104 N 17th Street just a few blocks away from Northside High School. There is no need to book any appointments and there will be free food for those waiting as well as something special for the kids on Saturday.

