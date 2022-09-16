Fort Smith woman to compete on Jeopardy!

Melissa Woodall will appear and compete on the quiz show Jeopardy! Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Woodall, who serves as the Transit Advisory Commissioner for Fort Smith, will host a watch party at Papa's Pub and Pizzeria for others to come and watch her as she makes her game show debut.

The episode will air on Channel 5, where viewers can watch and cheer on Woodall to see if she will win and progress onto Monday's episode.

The City of Fort Smith expressed its congratulations and excitement within the community for Woodall and encouraged residents to attend the watch party.

WHAT IS… a Fort Smith woman on Jeopardy! How cool is this?? Melissa Woodall is going to be a contestant on the game... Posted by 5NEWS Erika Thomas on Friday, September 16, 2022

