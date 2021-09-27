Fort Smith Children's Shelter to host Havana Nights 2021 fundraising event

The Cuban-inspired event will take place on Friday, Oct. 8 at the Fort Smith Bakery District.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 8th Annual Fort Smith Children's Shelter Havana Nights fundraiser is back after canceling the 2020 event.

The Cuban-inspired event will be at the Fort Smith Bakery District on Friday, Oct. 8, from 6:30-11:30 p.m. It will feature hand-rolled cigars, Cuban cuisines, specialty tasting and both a live and silent auction.

The “Best of Live” will return, giving one winning guest the chance to pick the live-auction item of choice for only $100.

“After having to cancel Havana Nights in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are more than fired-up to celebrate and share the mission of the Children’s Shelter and GetREAL24 at this in-person event! The Children’s Shelter has been so blessed by the generous people of this community. We hope 2021 proves to be the most successful Havana Nights to date—raising money for our children and young adults in crisis,” said Ashley Forsgren, Fort Smith Children’s Shelter Director of Development.

All proceeds from the event go towards benefitting the Children's Shelter home, which serves youth ages 10-17 in foster care. The funds raised also go towards GerREAL24, which helps those 18 and older in foster care.

Every child who lives at the Children’s Shelter is a victim, in need of care, and at the Shelter at no fault of their own.