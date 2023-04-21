FORMAT Festival is open for 'gateway submissions'

The FORMAT (For Music, Art, and Technology) Festival is returning to Bentonville this September, and it's accepting submissions for artistic gateways.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For its second year, the FORMAT Festival is seeking proposals from Arkansas-based artists for an entryway gate to the Festival site, a runway enclosed by a ravine and wooded hills, located five minutes from downtown Bentonville.

The gate will be the first touchpoint for visitors to the Festival and should represent the vibrant artistic spirit of the region, placing the chosen artist’s work in dialogue with projects by some of the most respected and well-known artists in the world.

As consideration for the art, the artist will be compensated $3,000 and receive 2 VIP passes to the Festival. Additionally, the Artist will be included in the Festival's preview release, have a spotlight on the FORMAT website, and be included in an Instagram post.

The submitting artist will be responsible for:

The original design of the gateway and any associated costs

Complying with design specifications

Ensuring completion of work in a provided time frame

Consulting with an oversight company during the fabrication period and installation

Timely design modifications as requested by the overseeing company as changes may be required for engineering or safety purposes Festival Producer will be responsible for

Fabrication of gateway components based on the art and with the artist’s consultation

Local delivery of the gateway components to the Festival site

Installation of the gateway

Ensuring the gateway complies with all laws and engineering requirements, to the extent that the company assembles and installs the gateway onsite at the Festival

Deinstallation of the gateway and responsibility to reinstall if desired in future years

FORMAT Festival announced its 2023 artist lineup that includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Big Wild and more. This will be the festival's second year in a row.

According to the website, the three-day and night music festival features a wide array of music, technology and art.

The official dates are Sept. 22-24. "We had a blast in year one and can't wait to be reunited in the Ozarks!" Format said on Instagram.

Anyone interested in FORMAT updates can sign up for texts or emails. Last year's headliners included the Flaming Lips, Phoenix, Rufus Du Sol and more.

FORMAT, (For Music, Art and Technology) included traditional main and side stages for headline acts and several other experiences where musicians performed.

