FORMAT Festival cancels events for the night due severe weather approaching

Attendees were asked to "calmly exit the festival and seek shelter."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The FORMAT Festival has been canceled for the remainder of the day.

The three-day and night festival decided to shut down tonight's events due to "severe weather approaching," according to organizers.

