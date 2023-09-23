x
Events

FORMAT Festival cancels events for the night due severe weather approaching

Attendees were asked to "calmly exit the festival and seek shelter."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The FORMAT Festival has been canceled for the remainder of the day. 

The three-day and night festival decided to shut down tonight's events due to "severe weather approaching," according to organizers. 

Credit: FORMAT Festival 2022
The Cube by Grant Hodgeon for FORMAT Festival 2022

