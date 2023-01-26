Format Festival returns to Bentonville September 2023

The FORMAT (For Music, Art and Technology) Festival is returning to Bentonville this September.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Format Festival announced its return to Bentonville in September 2023. This will be the festival's second year in a row.

The three-day and night music festival features a wide array of music, technology and art, according to the website.

The official dates are Sept. 22-24. "We had a blast in year one and can't wait to be reunited in the Ozarks!" Format said on Instagram.

The lineup hasn't been announced yet but those interested can sign up for texts or emails to be the first to know. Last year's headliners included the Flaming Lips, Phoenix, Rufus Du Sol and more.

FORMAT, (For Music, Art and Technology) included traditional main and side stages for headline acts, as well as several other experiences where musicians performed— hidden forest enclaves, an open-air pavilion, a converted disco barn, and a multi-room speakeasy.

