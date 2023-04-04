FORMAT Festival announces 2023 lineup

The FORMAT (For Music, Art and Technology) Festival is returning to Bentonville this September.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — FORMAT Festival announced its 2023 artist lineup that includes Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Big Wild and more. This will be the festival's second year in a row.

According to the website, the three-day and night music festival features a wide array of music, technology and art.

The official dates are Sept. 22-24. "We had a blast in year one and can't wait to be reunited in the Ozarks!" Format said on Instagram.

Anyone interested in FORMAT updates can sign up for texts or emails. Last year's headliners included the Flaming Lips, Phoenix, Rufus Du Sol and more.

FORMAT, (For Music, Art and Technology) included traditional main and side stages for headline acts and several other experiences where musicians performed.

