Foreigner bringing their Farewell tour to Walmart AMP in July

Foreigner has announced their Historic Farewell Tour, making a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP in July 2023.

ROGERS, Ark. — The rock band known for several Top 10 hits, Foreigner, has announced a farewell tour with Loverboy including a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Some of Foreigner's biggest hits include “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” and more.

The band announced the Historic Farewell Tour with Loverboy as part of the Cox Concert Series on Monday, Nov. 14.

Presale for the tickets begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. The general ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Walmart AMP, ticket prices range from about $30 to $70 give or take.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Reserved lawn tickets

The Walmart AMP will now offer reserved lawn tickets, where seats will be at the front of the General Mills lawn at a specified space with a chair provided.

Ticket prices for reserving lawn seats will vary from show to show. A limited number of reserved lawn tickets will be available for most shows.

Lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. This ticket add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at the Walmart AMP website or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling (479) 443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, click here.

Leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones said, “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances.

The tour will start this summer in America, and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

For more information on the Historic Farewell Tour, click here.

