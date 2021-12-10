for KING & COUNTRY coming to Walmart AMP in 2022

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022.

ROGERS, Ark. — The popular Christian-pop duo, for KING & COUNTRY, will bring their What Are We Waiting For? Tour featuring Dante Bowie to the Walmart AMP next year.

The concert is set for Saturday, May 21, 2022, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m and prices range from $29.50 to $150 plus applicable fees.

If you purchase four lawn tickets at the same time, you can receive the Lawn 4-Pack at a discounted ticket price of $22.50 each.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, online or in person at the Walmart AMP box office.

You can buy tickets in person at the AMP box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Walton Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays