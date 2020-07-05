Northwest Arkansas Food Bank holding drive-thru donation event at Arvest Ballpark

The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, and will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is teaming up with Tyson Foods, Hiland Dairy, Harris Banking, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to host a drive-through food distribution event at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The food bank will distribute 2,000 food boxes.

Tyson Foods will donate three truckloads, or 120,000 pounds of protein, to the food bank's feeding agencies and community members.

Milk will be donated by Hiland Dairy and bread will be given by Harris Baking.

Those planning to attend are asked to enter Arvest Ballpark at the northwest corner of the ballpark.

"We are committed to feeding Northwest Arkansas all the time, but especially during this time of crisis," said Kent Eikenberry, President/CEO of the NWA Food Bank. "I'm so excited to partner with these great companies to take our pop-up pantries to a new level. We are expecting a large number of our food-insecure neighbors to come through Saturday morning, and we will be there to help."

Social distancing will be practiced at the drive-through event.

Community members receiving donations will be asked to stay in their vehicles with the windows up. Event volunteers will load items directly into the participant's trunk or truck bed. Volunteers will not be allowed to load any items inside of vehicles due to safety, so participants are asked to make sure they come with space available in the trunk or truck bed area for the donation.