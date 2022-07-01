Fitz and the Tantrums, St. Paul & the Broken Bones co-headline show at Walmart AMP

Fans can grab tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 for the show this June.

ROGERS, Ark. — Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones are bringing their co-headline tour with Devon Gilfillian to the Walmart AMP this summer.

The bands will be performing in Rogers on Thursday, June 23. The gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

Fans can grab tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Prices start at $36 and go up to $60.50.

You can buy tickets online, in person or by calling 479-443-5600. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Multi-Platinum artists Fitz and the Tantrums have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bonafide hitmakers. The LA-based band recently released their much-anticipated, fourth full-length album All the Feels, featuring singles “123456” and “I Just Wanna Shine.” All the Feels follows the band’s 2016 release Fitz and the Tantrums which spawned the group’s biggest hit to date, “HandClap.”