Firefly Fling Festival showcases what the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has to offer

The annual event turns the garden into a whimsical wonderland.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The annual Firefly Fling Festival at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks was held on Saturday, July 15.

Thousands of guests were welcomed into a whimsical world. The festival had interactive activities related to nature as well as food trucks, live music, vendors, face paint, henna artists, and even a unicorn.

“The whole idea is to embrace the magic of the outdoors,” said Lane Berrey, communications coordinator for the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. “People have their kids come every single year it's something people really look forward to in the summer.”

Guests were encouraged to dress up as their favorite magical creatures.

Berrey says this event is important to showcase all that the Botanical Gardens has to offer.

“We want to get people out here that maybe have never been here before or I’ve even heard some people say oh a botanical garden that sounds kind of boring I didn’t know that kids could get into this kind of stuff,” said Berrey. “It kind of sounds like a museum and maybe your kid isn’t into that kind of thing but it’s actually a really family-friendly place.”

The festival has gotten more and more popular every year and this year they’ve expanded.

“We're trying to make it bigger and better than every year. So instead of one mermaid, we have two instead of one more fairy, we have two,” said Berrey.

With Saturday’s perfect weather, Berrey hoped the festival would be a fun event to get everyone out of the house and enjoy the outdoors.

“I hope people stay off their phones and tablets and just have some really good like in-person, outdoorsy time with their friends and family,” said Berrey.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device