Fayetteville to host spring bulky waste cleanup events

The events are open to all Fayetteville residents, but those who attend are asked to bring a recent water bill to verify residency.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents will have the opportunity to get rid of bulky waste this spring.

The City of Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection Division will host four bulky waste cleanups. Residents can dispose of large, bulky items that can't fit into a normal trash can.

There will be two drop-off locations for each event. It's open to all Fayetteville residents, but those who attend are asked to bring a recent water bill to verify residency.

Bulky Waste Cleanup dates and locations:



Ward 4 – Saturday, April 2; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 1 – Saturday, April 9; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods parking lot, 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Document shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ward 3 – Saturday, April 23; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 2 – Saturday, May 14; 7a.m. - 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Electronic waste will be accepted on all four dates at the Recycling and Trash Collection facility located at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road.

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) materials will not be accepted at the spring events. Those can be dropped off each Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the drop-off trailer located at S. Happy Hollow Road and 15th Street.

Detailed information on what is accepted can be found on the city’s website.

