LARP Day held in Northwest Arkansas this weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Public Library hosted a live-action role-playing or "LARPing" event on Saturday, Sept. 2.
It took place at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Familly gathering glade.
The event featured a local live-action role-play group for a full day of workshops, demonstrations and battle games.
"Well it is a lot of fun, we are able to get out and get some exercise out in the sun but as well, we also look into doing the crafting portion of it, where the majority of the stuff we wear or use is made by players and we are happy to teach it," said Chris Sproul, one of the attendees.
People who attended also got to get pictures with medieval and fantasy live action play accessories.