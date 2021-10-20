Fayetteville police and fire departments hold axe throwing competition for charity

The winning department will get to donate 10% of all the October sales to their chosen charity.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police and Fire Departments are hosting a friendly competition that will raise money for the Special Olympics.

The police vs fire competition will be held at Gulf Coast Axe House in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

