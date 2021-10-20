Fayetteville police and fire departments hold axe throwing competition for charity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police and Fire Departments are hosting a friendly competition that will raise money for the Special Olympics.
The police vs fire competition will be held at Gulf Coast Axe House in Fayetteville on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Axe House donate 10% of all October sales to the winning team's charity of choice.
The fire department will be supporting the Special Olympics and the police department is donating to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.