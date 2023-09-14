Oktoberfest festival in Fayetteville to include live music dog contest, male beauty contest

The brand-new festival will include a male beauty pageant, pumpkin races, and live music.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville's brand-new festival is celebrating Fall and Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 from 12-6 p.m. on Dickson Street.

According to the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition (DFC), Falltoberfest will feature live music, local beer, pumpkin races, alcohol-free mocktails, and a male beauty pageant.

Men who wish to participate in Mr. Oktoberfest can register online.

Dog owners can register their pets to participate in Dogtoberfest, the festival's dog show. Winners will receive a special gift and a $100 gift card to Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa.

There will be three stages with live music with acts including Funk Factory, DJ Afrosia, and Patti Steel.

The event is free and open to all ages.

