Special screening of film shot in NWA to be held at the Malco

The Arkansas Cinema Society and the Fayetteville Film Fest will screen Neil LaBute's "House of Darkness" on Wednesday, March 15 at the Malco Razorback Cinema.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a special collaborative event, the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and the Fayetteville Film Festival (FFF) will screen Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness at the Malco Razorback on Wednesday, March 15.

The film was shot on location at The Dromborg, just outside of Fayetteville, in 2021. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the screening scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Cinema Society released the following synopsis for House of Darkness.

"Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up. While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out."

“We are very excited to screen House of Darkness for Northwest Arkansas audiences,” said ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker. “We had such a great time with Neil and Gia at Filmland in Little Rock so doing an encore presentation was a priority."

Tucker said that given the connection the film has to Northwest Arkansas, collaborating with Fayetteville Film Festival was the best way to ensure that local people had the opportunity to view a film that was made so close to home.

House of Darkness was executive produced by Blake Elder and Kerri Elder of Fayetteville’s Rockhill Studios and was written and directed by famed playwright Neil LaBute. Justin Long, who starred in Barbarian and Kate Bosworth, who starred in Superman Returns, also served as writers and directors of the film.

“We are delighted to be co-hosting this screening for our Northwest Arkansas filmmakers and lovers in conjunction with ACS as we share the same objectives to expand filmmaking in the state as part of the creative economy," said FFF Director Cassie Haley. “With longstanding support from Rockhill Studios for our festival, it is a pleasure to celebrate a film that was executive produced by them and filmed in our own backyard.”

Tickets for the screening can be purchased here or in-person at the theater.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device