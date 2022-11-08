Fayetteville asking residents for feedback on American Rescue Plan Act funding

The Fayetteville City Council has invited residents to provide feedback on the projects and programs suggested for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The city had many organizations and nonprofits apply for funding. Some of the things on the table include premium pay for hospitality workers, for example, those working in food service or hotels during the pandemic.

The feedback, which must be given before Aug. 24 will help guide council members in their review and consideration for ARPA funding allocation.

The Fayetteville City Council developed a submission portal for three types of funding requests which are infrastructure projects, nonprofit assistance programs and other projects.

The following information is pertaining to the projects and the council is inviting residents to share their thoughts in the questionnaires below:

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding is available to help address community needs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

