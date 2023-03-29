2023 marks 50 years for Fayetteville Farmer's Market

The Fayetteville Farmer's Market will open officially and celebrate their 50th market season on Saturday, April 1 on the Downtown Square! 🍅

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With spring season arriving in Arkansas, warmer temperatures and blooming flowers ushers in the return of farmer's markets.

The Fayetteville Farmer's Market will officially open for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 1. This year, the market will celebrate its 50th year providing local produce and goods to the area.

They say their commitment to fresh, locally grown produce and goods has helped Northwest Arkansas grow into a healthier and greener community.

Since 1973, the market has offered locally produced vegetables, fruits, flowers, plants, meats, baked goods, honey, eggs, jams and fine art from the four-county area.

Fayetteville market manager Teresa Maurer explained that many have joined the market during the pandemic. She explained that as some picked up hobbies during quarantine, some made it a source of income.

"It's a livelihood, but you know, looking at farms across the nation, there's very few that can make a full livelihood from the farm," Maurer said.

They hosted a spring fling on March 18 to preview their full market. Maurer says they've been growing over the years, with some farmers set to retire soon.

"We've got some new farmers coming in, which is good because some of our farmers have been here a long time, and they can't do it forever," Maurer said.

The market also offers an online store where customers can order veggies and goods all year round. Customers can visit their online store and make purchases with pick-up and delivery options.

