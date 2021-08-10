Fayetteville city clean-up is back for Pick-up Where You Play Campaign

Saturday, Oct. 9, volunteers will gather to help in the annual Pick-up Where You Play campaign at Lake Sequoyah.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Lake Sequoyah along with many others is getting a facelift. Starting Saturday, October 9, volunteers will gather to help in the annual Pick-up Where You Play campaign.

In years past the Fayetteville Department of Parks and Recreation organized an annual day to clean.

The campaign is called pick up where you play.

Every year the city partners with local businesses and stewardship organizations to clean up the lakes. For three Saturdays a year volunteers gather to help clean the waterways in Fayetteville.

The program aims to educate the public about the impact that littering has on the community.

This year's clean-up starts at Lake Sequoyah on Saturday at 9:30 am. The clean-up will focus on the roads and trails.

The next opportunities to join in on the community clean-up will be October 30th starting at 11:30 am at Lake Fayetteville and the last Saturday to volunteer is November 6th at Lake Wilson beginning at 9:30 am.