New Exhibit at MacArthur Museum shines light on servicewomen of color

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History has announced a new exhibit that will highlight servicewomen of color and their achievements.

“The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen” will open on Saturday, June 17, 2023, and run until Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The exhibit details the lives of servicewomen who overcame obstacles of race and gender to achieve success in the armed forces.

Through persistent efforts in demanding inclusion for their right to serve, women of color have seen their roles across society change and expand.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Cabot JROTC will present the colors at 11 a.m., followed by a presentation from the Military Women’s Memorial President Phyllis J. Wilson, a military professional with more than 37 years of service.

At 1 p.m., there will be a presentation featuring Lieutenant Colonel Sheretta Glover, Army National Guard, and Deputy State Surgeon.

Between presentations, guests will be able to enjoy light refreshments and share their stories of service with one another.

The exhibit's debut came just days after Arkansas proclaimed June 12 as Women Veterans Day on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the decree allowing women the right to serve in the armed forces.

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is located at 503 E. 9th St. in downtown Little Rock’s MacArthur Park.

The museum is open free to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The traveling exhibit comes from the Military Women’s Memorial of Washington, D.C., and will be available for viewing on Saturday, June 17.