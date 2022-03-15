Duke Deuce ready to show Fayetteville 'Crunk Ain't Dead' at JJ's Live

The rapper will take the stage at JJ's Live on Thursday, March 31. Tickets are on sale now and start at $22.50.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans asked and JJ's Live is making it happen, Duke Deuce is returning to Fayetteville to perform.

Hog fans stormed the court after Arkansas' win against #1 ranked Auburn in early February and celebrated to the rapper's hit “Crunk Ain't Dead.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at JJ's Live. Tickets start at $22.50 and go up to $500.

Fayetteville just don’t know how GREEEAATTT!!! my performance about to be on that stage 👀 👍🏾 — Duke Deuce (@dukedeuce901) March 12, 2022

JJ's officials hinted that a "few special guests" will also be at the concert.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.