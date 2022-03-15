x
Duke Deuce ready to show Fayetteville 'Crunk Ain't Dead' at JJ's Live

The rapper will take the stage at JJ's Live on Thursday, March 31. Tickets are on sale now and start at $22.50.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans asked and JJ's Live is making it happen, Duke Deuce is returning to Fayetteville to perform.

Hog fans stormed the court after Arkansas' win against #1 ranked Auburn in early February and celebrated to the rapper's hit “Crunk Ain't Dead.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at JJ's Live. Tickets start at $22.50 and go up to $500. 

JJ's officials hinted that a "few special guests" will also be at the concert.

Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets. 

