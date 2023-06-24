Dragon Boat Festival held in Northwest Arkansas this weekend

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday that falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas (CANA) hosted its Annual Dragon Boat Festival in Springdale on Saturday, June 24.

The Chinese Association of NWA is heavily involved through community service and cultural events across our area.

The holiday is meant to commemorate the death of a Chinese poet who died during the Warring States period.

Every year since 2015, CANA honors the poet's legacy with a big community event with food that represents Chinese culture.

"He committed suicide, so he jumped a river and people tried to make food around him so the fish wouldn't eat him. That's why every year we try to remember him and make special food like Zongi." said an attendee.

The organizer said their next big event is the Moon Festival on September 30 of this year.

