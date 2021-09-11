Art on the Bricks Walk-in Rogers featuring young artists

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Rogers’ Greer Lingle Middle School 8th grade art students are participating in the Art on the Bricks Walk in Downtown Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk will feature Rogers’ Greer Lingle Middle School 8th grade artists' work.

On Thursday, Nov. 11., student portfolios from the Fall 2021 semester will be on display at Ozark Talent Bank, located at 114 S 1st Street, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The artists will be greeting the public the first hour of the exhibit and then visit some of the other participating art galleries and pop-up art exhibits to interact with other artists. The Nov.11 Art Walk will also feature the art and music of U.S. Military Veterans as it is showcased a block away at 121 W Walnut Street.

At the beginning of the semester, art instructor Joel Martin planned the exhibition to give students the opportunity to learn how local artists exhibit and sell their works in the community. When asked about the students' feelings about the exhibition, Martin says they were excited but also nervous about having to talk to people they didn’t know about their art.

At the start of the semester, Lingle's 8th-grade art classes have been learning about how artists choose a theme, develop a work of art based on the theme, write an artist statement about their art, and show that work to the public. The classes chose nature and landscape as the themes for their works.