Downtown Little Rock Partnership announces throwback 90s Mall Party

Dust off your fanny pack and get ready to dress up in your favorite 90s trends! The Downtown Little Rock Partnership will host a 90s Mall Party on Saturday, July 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Dust off your fanny pack and get ready to dress up in all your favorite 90s trends! The Downtown Little Rock Partnership announced a 90s Mall Party on Saturday, July 29 to celebrate the iconic decade.

Enjoy all things 90s from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the old Main Street Mall, a time capsule from thirty years ago, located at 101 East Capitol Avenue.

The 90s Mall Party will feature curated spaces to transport you and your friends back in time.

Slick’s Grill will transform into the iconic Saved by the Bell hangout, The Max, for the night. They will be serving up burgers and fries with help from Ben E. Keith Foods.

Snap a selfie on the actual couch from Friends at Central Perk, presented by Good Day Farms!

A DJ will be mashing up the decade’s hottest hits, and guests can participate in a costume contest with Rock City Kicks.

In addition to music and adult beverages from Rock Town Distillery and an NA option from Natural State Recovery Centers, guests can enjoy the Park Plaza Retro Arcade, fun surprises, and a fun throwback atmosphere.

"We hope this event will bridge the generation gap and unite Little Rock through shared memories and pure nostalgia," says Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. "The 90s mean so many things to different people, and we are working to ensure you’ll find your experience represented in this amazing space. We want to give everyone, from millennials who grew up during the 90s to their parents who rocked out to grunge, a chance to relive the magic of this decade."