Downtown Bentonville to host new indoor market

Market @ Record will occur on select Saturdays offering a variety of local food, crafts, holiday gifts, musical performances, and more.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The downtown Bentonville event venue Record announces it will soon open its doors on select Saturday mornings for a new community market known as Market @ Record.

The market will be hosted by Downtown Bentonville Incorporated which will provide local food producers, vendors, creators, artisans and musicians a regular platform to showcase and sell products.

Market @ Record will also offer a rotating variety of local food, crafts, holiday gifts, musical performances, and more. For the 21 and up visitors, mimosas and beer will be on sale.

The dates for the market, which will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, are as follows:

Dec. 4**

Dec.18**

Jan. 8

Jan. 15

Jan. 29

Feb. 5

Feb. 12

Feb. 19

March 5

March 12

**Photos with Santa Claus will be available at the market on Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.

“The idea for Market @ Record is simple, offering our community a space during colder months to gather together to socialize, shop locally and support small makers and producers,” said Downtown Bentonville Inc Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Marpe in a press release.