Do Portugal Circus underway in Fort Smith

Performances include acrobats, aerialists, comedians, jugglers and more.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.

Do Portugal Circus is underway in Fort Smith for its first time.

The circus, stationed at Central Mall, had its first show on Friday, Oct. 6 and will be in town until Oct. 15.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person, three hours before the show. Prices start at $15 for children and $25 for adults. Family packs are available as well as ringside tickets.

Circus Schedule:

Saturday Oct 7: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday Oct 8: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday Oct 9: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Thursday Oct 12: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Friday Oct 13: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct 14: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday Oct 15: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.