Do Portugal Circus underway in Fort Smith

Do Portugal Circus is underway in Fort Smith for its first time.
The circus, stationed at Central Mall, had its first show on Friday, Oct. 6 and will be in town until Oct. 15.
Tickets can be purchased online or in person, three hours before the show. Prices start at $15 for children and $25 for adults. Family packs are available as well as ringside tickets.
Performances include acrobats, aerialists, comedians, jugglers and more.
Circus Schedule:
- Saturday Oct 7: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday Oct 8: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Monday Oct 9: 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday Oct 12: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Oct 13: 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Oct 14: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday Oct 15: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
