Dixie's Happy Hour streaming live to your home from the Walton Arts Center

Almost everybody loves a cocktail, and who better to share one with than America’s favorite bar hopper?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everyone's favorite Alabama redhead Dixie Longate can be streamed to your living room as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming at Walton Arts Center.

Almost everybody loves a cocktail, and who better to share one with than America’s favorite bar hopper?

Enjoy Dixie’s Happy Hour from the comfort of your home. There will be eight showings of the guaranteed unpredictable event.

This is not an on-demand performance. This ticketed, streamed performance is only available to view at your selected performance time. Be sure to “arrive” on time because you can’t pause or replay what you miss.

Show days and times are Feb. 25-28 and March 4-7 at 8 pm Thursday through Saturday and at 3 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $35 plus applicable fees per household and go on sale at 10 am Wednesday, Feb. 10 at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600.

Tickets must be purchased two hours prior to the showtime. Patrons will receive an email with a link to the performance.