Ex-Education Secretary DeVos and Walton brothers to attend political summit hosted by Hutchinson

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s education and advocacy organization, America Strong and Free Inc., is organizing the event.

ARKANSAS, USA — Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Northwest Arkansas next month for a political event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.

Other speakers announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) include Steve Case, Revolution LLC, CEO and AOL co-founder and Runway Group co-founders Tom Walton and Steuart Walton.

To read more about the political summit and attendees, please visit our partners at Talk Business & Politics.

