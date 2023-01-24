David Matthews Band bringing 2023 tour to Walmart AMP

Along with their stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, May 23, the band also announced the release of their new album 'Walk Around The Moon' set for May, 19.

ROGERS, Ark. — As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the Dave Matthews Band concert will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket presales start on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with sales to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Ticket prices range from $49.50-$149.50 plus applicable fees.

According to a release by Walmart AMP, Dave Matthews Band will release Walk Around The Moon, which is their 10th studio album and the follow-up to their chart-topping 2018 Come Tomorrow album.

Most of Walk Around The Moon's 12 original songs were recorded with producer Rob Evans, including the first single, “Madman’s Eyes,” which was released today. Longtime collaborator, John Alagia, served as executive producer of the album.

"Dave Matthews’ ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020. This year’s continued partnership will bring the total to four million trees", said the Walmart AMP in a release.

Fans who want to join the band in their mission can add an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy's 'Plant a Billion Trees' campaign. The campaign consists of a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025.

Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, going back to their first shows in 1991. The band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history, and has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined.

Tickets for David Matthews Band concert can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

For more information on the Dave Matthews Tour, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

