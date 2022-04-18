Darius Rucker coming to the Walmart AMP this July

Darius Rucker alongside special guests Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane will perform at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, July 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — Country star Darius Rucker is making a stop at the Walmart AMP in Rogers this summer.

With special guests Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane, Rucker will perform at the AMP on Saturday, July 16, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $29.75 to $89.75 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

Click here for more information.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.