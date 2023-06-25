x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Cyclist gather in Elkins for Highlands Gravel Classic

The cycling event also served as a qualifier for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

More Videos

ELKINS, Ark — Cyclists gathered in Fayetteville for the Highlands Gravel Classic on Saturday, June 24.

The event took place in Elkins where they had a 66-mile and 52-mile ride. It featured scenic gravel trails that wind deep into the Ozark Mountains.

This event also served as a qualifier for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

We spoke with one cyclist who tells us this is a special weekend for him. 

"I chose this event cause it happened to be my 50th birthday today. I have been cycling for 20 years and seemed a fit way and proper way for me to bring in my 50th, still doing this with a couple buddies, we got a house in Fayetteville and came to enjoy the weekend." said the cyclist.

After all their hard work, cyclists were able to enjoy food and drinks as the event concluded.

Credit: KFSM

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out