Cyclist gather in Elkins for Highlands Gravel Classic

ELKINS, Ark — Cyclists gathered in Fayetteville for the Highlands Gravel Classic on Saturday, June 24.

The event took place in Elkins where they had a 66-mile and 52-mile ride. It featured scenic gravel trails that wind deep into the Ozark Mountains.

This event also served as a qualifier for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

We spoke with one cyclist who tells us this is a special weekend for him.

"I chose this event cause it happened to be my 50th birthday today. I have been cycling for 20 years and seemed a fit way and proper way for me to bring in my 50th, still doing this with a couple buddies, we got a house in Fayetteville and came to enjoy the weekend." said the cyclist.

After all their hard work, cyclists were able to enjoy food and drinks as the event concluded.

